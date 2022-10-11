Peachland Votes 2022: Pam Cunningham

Black Press Media is asking municipal election candidates their thoughts on various community issues

Black Press Media is reaching out to all candidates running for Peachland council in the 2022 municipal election, asking for their response to three specific issues about the community, as well as a fun question. Responses will be published in the order they are received.

Pam Cunningham – Incumbent councillor

If elected, how do you think council should manage growth and development in Peachland?

Council should manage growth and development carefully, being sensitive to the bigger picture of how the town should look and feel.

In your view, what is council’s responsibility in assisting those experiencing homelessness, and providing affordable housing for Peachland residents?

Council has a responsibility to be aware of the needs of our residents, affordable or obtainable for young and old families, we have the residents on 6th for over 55 that is affordable as well we donated the land and waived cost charges for the four Habitat for Humanity homes on Princeton Avenue.

What steps do you think council could take to improve traffic flows on Highway 97 and road infrastructure in Peachland?

Traffic flow on Highway 97 is and has always been a concern that council of the day has hounded MOTI with for years and will continue I am sure.

Who is your favourite Okanagan celebrity and why?

I don’t really know any celebrities but I would say that our local radio stations have entertaining programs that make our commute to work more enjoyable.

