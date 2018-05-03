Peachland ZipZone president marries

ZipZone’s president has said his wedding vows.

ZipZone Peachland has announced the marriage of ZipZone President, Kevin Bennett, 54, to attorney Gracelyn Bellingan, 30, at a beach ceremony in Dauin, Negros Oriental, Philippines.

The happy couple has been dating for more than two years and has endured the hardships of extended separation due to their respective work commitments, according to a ZipZone Peachland news release.

Bellingan is a partner in the law firm TBG Law in Dumaguete and serves the legal needs of corporate, municipal and private clients.

“Lots of guys dream of marrying a beautiful, exotic girl on a tropical island. Not only did my dream come true, but Gracelyn is more than I could have dreamed for,” said Bennett.

They have just purchased a coconut farm in nearby Valencia and plan to build their home there in September when Bennett returns to the Philippines.

Bennett fell in love with Bellingan and the Philippines more-or-less simultaneously and lives in the beautiful city of Dumaguete in The Philippines when ZipZone is closed for the winter, said the release.

Kevin is the owner and President of a number of companies, including ZipZone Peachland, home of Canada’s Highest Zipline.

“We have had quite a few proposals at ZipZone, but no weddings yet, but we’re willing to host if an adventurous couple can persuade a Judge to marry them on the zip line,” said Bennett.

Kevin is currently seeking opportunities for importing and exporting goods to and from the Philippines.

