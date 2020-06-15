Peachland’s art gallery, visitor centre reopen

There are new safety guidelines to minimize COVID-19 exposure

The Peachland Art Gallery has reopened. The current exhibition ‘Elements’ has also been extended until June 26. (Peachland Art Gallery - Facebook)

Peachland’s art gallery and visitor centre have reopened as provincial restrictions ease.

The gallery announced its closure on March 17, just three days after launching a new show titled ‘Elements’, as COVID-19 started to climb and provincial health officer Dr. Bonnie Henry started making recommendations to restrict public gatherings.

The gallery officially reopened on June 2.

‘Elements’ was supposed to run from March 14 to April 26, but has now been extended to June 21. The show is an exhibition of glass sculptures by Nancy Dearborn and acrylic landscapes by her brother-in-law Daniel Dearborn.

The gallery said it will only allow 20 people, including staff, in the building at a time. Physical distancing will be enforced, and hand sanitizer will be available. Staff will be wearing masks and they will sanitize high touch areas regularly.

An acrylic shield has been installed at the visitor centre sales counter to protect staff.

Gallery staff put together a virtual tour of the ‘Elements’ exhibition during the closure, and the virtual tour will continue to be available for those unable to make it into the gallery.

