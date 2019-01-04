Google Maps

Peachland’s only medical clinic may close if it can’t find a new medical director.

Beach Avenue Medical Centre’s current medical director Dr. John Brinkerhoff is set to retire at the end of March. The business is unable to operate without a medical director and none of the current doctors in the clinic have expressed interest in taking the position, said clinic manager Lisa Guderyan.

The clinic is currently searching for a replacement, and two of the four doctors left will be moving to other practices in the Okanagan.

“None of them are in a position right now to take over director of the clinic,” she said. “With all the plans and transitions, some of them already have plans to move closer to (their) hometowns.

“The issue is all the doctors working here can’t be in limbo.”

Guderyan said patients are welcome to follow them to their new practices.

She’s hoping someone will step forward and take the position, as she said the Okanagan is a desirable place to live.

