Peachland’s only medical clinic to close this week

Peachland’s only medical clinic will close its doors for good on March 28.

Unable to find a new medical director after its current one Dr. John Brinkerhoff is retiring, Beach Avenue Medical Clinic’s final day will be Thursday. It closes its doors at 12 p.m.

The other four doctors at the office have moved to other locations in the Okanagan. Dr. Jeff Hoekstrahas moved his practice to Kelly Ave Clinic in Summerland. Dr. Alanna Leverrier and Dr. Chantal Fourie are moving their practices to Towne Center Clinic in West Kelowna and Dr. Brian Mackay will move his practice to Hillside Medical Clinic in Kelowna.

The practice will remain open for the next few days as Dr. Brinkerhoff is accepting walk-ins.

Peachland’s council passed a motion to show its support for the clinic in January, urging staff to present an information report about the closure of small clinics in other areas.

“It’s a huge loss to the community and a lot of people are concerned and upset,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin, at the time. “All is not finalized yet, the district is working as closely as we can with the clinic operator and the (Central Okanagan Divisions of Family Practice) and we’re trying to find out if we can recruit someone to come to Peachland.”

