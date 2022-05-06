Peachland’s portable potty problem plunged

The much-maligned portable, public washrooms on Peachland’s Beach Avenue may soon be no more.

The green structure, called ‘ugly’ by Peachland council, was required by the Interior Health Authority (IHA) for users of the soon to open Heritage Park Splash Pad, even though there are public washrooms just across Beach Avenue. However, the IHA deemed that wasn’t appropriate because people would have to cross the street.

That has all changed as the IHA has agreed to waive its requirement for the new washrooms.

“Council and district staff are grateful to the Interior Health Authority for their reconsideration on this matter, especially during an extremely busy time within their organization,” said Mayor Cindy Fortin in a media release.

The District of Peachland will increase safety at the crosswalk on Beach Avenue for access to the existing washrooms. CAO Joe Creron will be bringing a report to council in the near future for consideration on what should be done with the existing washroom and an evaluation of other needs within the park, the release stated.

The portable washrooms cost the district $100,000. Shortly after, council was told it would cost an additional $40,000 to add stairs to the structure.

