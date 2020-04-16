Peachland’s ZipZone changes course, will remain closed amid pandemic

The park will delay its opening until further notice

Kevin Bennett said they will greet guests from a distance using the “ZipZone Wai”. (ZipZone Peachland)

ZipZone Peachland is choosing to remain closed until things clear up.

Originally, the zipline park was supposed to open on April 11, which was then pushed to April 18 due to the ongoing COVID-19 pandemic.

Now, the park posted on its site that it will delay its opening until further notice.

Peachland residents voiced their frustrations and concerns about the opening, saying there’s no way staff can keep their distance from people as they put safety belts on clients.

Previously, Bennett has said they wanted to help spread positivity and keep people active to help them deal with isolation.

“But getting out into the sunshine is the most healthful thing that people can do right now, and we’re here to help,” he said.

“COVID-19 is not going to suddenly disappear in a few weeks. It is here for good and what we have to do is find a way to live with it safely. We need anti-transmission measures that provide protection for the vulnerable while supporting the health and livelihoods of the younger generations.”

Black Press Media has reached out to the park’s president Kevin Bennett. We will update as more information becomes available.

Twila Amato

