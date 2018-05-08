Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

An Okanagan landmark is getting a “peachy” make-over.

A six-foot wide golf ball has been sitting on a 20-foot high tee at the base of Ponderosa Drive alongside Highway 97 in Peachland since the mid 1970s. It once pointed the way toward a golf course that has since been closed. In recent years it signalled plans for world-class Greg Norman greens that have long since been abandoned.

The remnant of these broken plans was a bit of an oddity, but that won’t be the case anymore.

Now it appears that the District of Peachland has taken ownership of the larger-than-life ball and wants to give it new life.

Dean Lauzé, a classically trained, professional multimedia artist, has been commissioned to do the work and was atop a tall ladder most of Tuesday, painting the base coat of the town’s namesake fruit.

Pointing to the back of his truck, where some giant peach leaves were nestled, he said the fruit painting and greenery installation should be ready for all to see by Friday.

The district office was closed at the time of this peachy discovery, so they’ve yet to comment on their new addition.

To report a typo, email:
newstips@kelownacapnews.com.

@KelownaNewsKat
kmichaels@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

 

Previous story
Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Just Posted

Peachy makeover for iconic Okanagan golfball

A Peachland landmark is getting a “peachy” new look.

Heavy rains prompt further precautionary measures around Mission Creek

Crews will continue to work in high-risk areas around Kelowna

Is this your missing yorkie?

A yorkie was found yesterday in Kelowna

Developer helps fund home-away-from-home project at Kelowna General Hospital

The builders of the twin-tower One Water Street present $29,435 to the JoeAnna’s House project

Peachland, Westbank First Nation establishes working relationship

An agreement was signed today

‘Putt’ your money toward a good cause

The 13th annual BC SPCA Charity Golf Tournament takes place this May 27 in Kelowna

UPDATE: Man shot and killed during attempted arrest at Vancouver Island ferry terminal

Independent Investigations Office of B.C. takes over file after incident at Departure Bay in Nanaimo

B.C. lefty James Paxton no-hits Blue Jays in 5-0 Mariners win

Ladner product first Canuck to toss a no-no in 73 years

Family evacuated from Silver Creek in Shuswap

Warm temperatures, rain forecast in next week may lead to higher water levels

Indigenous women says families, survivors ‘disrespected’ by inquiry

Native Women’s Association of Canada points to lack transparency, focus and certainty over extension

Denim on the Diamond to bring music to the ballpark

Local musicians will perform in Kelowna’s Kings Stadium Sept. 1

‘Did we win our game?’ Injured Humboldt Broncos player can’t recall bus crash

Kaleb Dahlgren was one of 13 players hurt last month when in horrific bus crash

Playland nights for adults return this summer

From June 22 to July 27, Friday evenings will include special event for those 19 years and older

Almost half of B.C. renters spend more than 30% of income on housing

That’s according to latest Canadian Rental Housing Index data from 2016 Statistics Canada census

Most Read