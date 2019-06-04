More than 45 cyclists participating in the third annual British Columbia Chapter of the Paramedic Ride arrived in Penticton from Osoyoos Tuesday at noon. (Robin Grant -Western News)

Peddling across Okanagan for a good cause

Over 45 cyclists in the third annual Paramedic Ride arrive in Penticton for lunch

Over 45 cyclists peddled their way through Penticton on Tuesday as part of the third annual British Columbia Chapter of the Paramedic Ride.

The roughly 400-kilometre ride, which raises awareness of the dangers of being a paramedic, began in Osoyoos this morning and finishes in Peachland for the night.

On the second day, cyclists travel to Vernon and then Sorrento on the third day, finishing off in Kamloops on day four.

So far, the B.C. riders have raised $12,940 of their $10,000 goal, said Dave Deines, provincial vice president of the Ambulance Paramedics and Emergency.

READ MORE: Overdose calls keep Kelowna paramedics busy

All the money raised goes to the national non-profit, Canadian Paramedic Memorial Foundation, which is working to erect a monument in Ottawa to recognize the 49 paramedics who have died in the line of duty, Deines said.

People may not be aware that in Ottawa there is a national monument for peace officers and firefighters but not one for paramedics, he said.

READ MORE: B.C. paramedics to be trained in at-home care for seriously ill, end-of-life patients

“Paramedics and emergency dispatchers face the same kind of dangerous situations that our partners in public safety do. The one that everyone is aware of right now is the mental illness injury, not just to front-line paramedics but also to emergency medical call takers and dispatchers. In some instances, they even have it worse because they see the scene at the end of the day.”

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Robin Grant
Reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or follow me on Twitter
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
A Kelowna man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Just Posted

A Kelowna man lied to RCMP for three years about his part in a 2014 killing

Steven Randy Pirko is charged with the second degree-murder of Christopher Ausman

Dr. Oz saves homeless man’s cat

Casador was injured and with no money for a vet, the cat’s owner wasn’t sure where to turn

UPDATE: Kelowna police officer remains in hospital following crash

Both the officer and the truck driver were taken to hospital with undetermined injuries

UBC Okanagan student earns MD and PhD at the same time

Alexander (Sandy) Wright is the first UBCO student to graduate from MD/PhD program

Brush fire behind Capital News Centre doused by employees

Centre staff heard the fire crackling and put it out with 3 1/2 extinguishers

VIDEO: Trudeau accepts inquiry finding of genocide, but says focus must be on response

“Our focus is going to be … on the families, on the communities that have suffered such loss”

Peddling across Okanagan for a good cause

Over 45 cyclists in the third annual Paramedic Ride arrive in Penticton for lunch

B.C. forest companies get first test for new logging licence rules

Canfor, Interfor seek to transfer timber rights as Vavenby sawmill closes

Man sentenced for falling asleep at the wheel and killing other driver in 2012

Crash in Abbotsford resulted in death of Eileen Kleinfelder of Chilliwack

Video: Axe-throwing entrepreneurs hope to cut down on boredom in the Shuswap

Coaching from Cedar Axe Throwing’s owners can help anyone throw like a pro

Video prompts police to probe alleged assault of Lower Mainland teen

Father alleges son was ‘threatened with weapons to get on his knees and kiss the feet of his attackers’

B.C. police must be better integrated into mental health system: death review panel

Police are already a ‘de facto’ part of the system, coroner finds

Couple charged after three kids in Alberta allegedly abducted

A four-year-old girl, three-year-old boy and nine-month-old baby were taken from a home in Fox Creek

Search halted for Calgary man swept away in B.C.’s Peace River

Aaron Kingma had been fishing with friends by Hudson’s Hope when he was swept away by the current

Most Read