Traffic is backed up along Dilworth Drive in Kelowna

A pedestrian walking their dog was struck by a vehicle on Dilworth Drive, Monday afternoon.

The incident happened about 2:30 p.m. near Monashee Place and Dilworth Drive, and north bound traffic is backed up past Glacier court.

At least one person is being treated by BC Ambulance and a dog is being taken to Fairfield Veterinary hospital for a possible broken leg.

More to come.

