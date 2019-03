Rose and Richter are closed due to pedestrian struck

Police have shut down Richter Street at Rose Avenue, Friday morning.

According to witnesses a woman was hit crossing the street about 8:15 a.m.

RCMP say the woman was hit by a slow moving vehicle.

The victim was taken to hospital via ambulance.

