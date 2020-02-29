(Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

Pedestrian hit by vehicle at Vernon roundabout

Incident occurred near the Schubert Centre around 10:30 a.m. Saturday

A pedestrian has been taken to hospital after being hit by a vehicle at the roundabout near the Schubert Centre in Vernon Saturday morning.

The incident took place around 10:30 a.m. Feb. 29 on 30th Avenue. A witness at the scene said a man had been loaded into an ambulance and taken to hospital.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not yet known.

BC Ambulance as well as two Vernon Fire Rescue Services engines responded to the scene, temporarily stopping traffic through 30th Avenue.

It’s the second pedestrian hit in Vernon in the past three days. On Thursday a person was struck at the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street.

BC Emergency Health Services have been contacted, and an update on the pedestrian’s health status will be shared once it becomes available.

