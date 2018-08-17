Pedestrian hit in Kelowna

Traffic is backed up on Baron Road as emergency crews work to help a pedestrian that was struck in an intersection.
More to come.
Crews on scene helping struck pedestrian
Traffic is backed up on Baron Road as emergency crews work to help a pedestrian that was struck in an intersection.
More to come.
Judge Monica McParland has refused to pull herself off the case.
The whole Okanagan is forecast to be set at a high risk for the remainder of the day
City will provide info about running and expectations for mayoral and councillor candidates Aug. 23
Kelowna loses 5-1 in game two of the championship to the Corvallis Knights
Canadian Armed Troops in Okanagan, firefighters equipment stolen
Next session is in Portland in October
Falkland man found in Enderby home wanted on outstanding warrants
Untimely death of woodpecker causes power outage in Cawston
Warning was issued for 583-square-kilometre blaze that has charred Fraser Lake to Fort St. James
Fair reps investigate after Vancouver Humane Society pics show shocking device at bullriding event
The rest of the province also dealing with thick haze as smoky skies continue
Starting Sept. 7, stylist Kim XO will host Fashion Fridays on the Life channel on Black Press Media
Judge lifts publication ban on court documents related to the Fredericton shooting
Family cat saved by firefighters
Reports on social media of ashes on cars around the Okanagan
Widow of man killed in Fredericton shooting says she swore at Trudeau during condolence call.
Kelowna is expected to see a break in smoke until tomorrow afternoon
PHSA says that in-unit guards would do more harm than good
100 Armed Forces members are helping BC Wildfire crews with the Gottfriedson Mountain fire
Period of PURPLE Crying was launched nearly a decade ago