Pedestrian hit on Baron Road

Traffic is not moving while RCMP investigate

A pedestrian was struck by an SUV on Baron Road and Ziprick Road behind the Dollarama.

Traffic is blocked off both ways while RCMP investigate the scene.

Ambulance, Fire rescue and RCMP blocking the road, the driver and witnesses remained on scene as well.

Traffic is not moving, plan your routes accordingly in the high traffic area.

No further information is available at this time.

