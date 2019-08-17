Emergency responders assist a pedestrian that was struck by a vehicle on Saturday, Aug. 17, 2019. (Michael Rodriguez - Kelowna Capital News)

UPDATE: Arrest made after pedestrian hit on busy Kelowna road

A witness said it may be a hit and run

UPDATE: 10:40 p.m.

Kelowna RCMP have made an arrest in the hit and run on Bernard Avenue.

Investigators believe they’ve located the vehicle involved in the crash and an arrest was made but RCMP continue to investigate the scene.

There is no update from RCMP on the medical status of the pedestrian at this time.

Witnesses who have not yet come forward are urged to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300.

________

ORIGINAL: 7 p.m.

A pedestrian was struck Saturday evening on Highland Road and Bernard Avenue just before 7 p.m.

One witness said the driver is of the vehicle involved in the incident did not remain on scene.

More information will be provided as it becomes available.

