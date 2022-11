The driver stayed on scene

A pedestrian was struck in a parking lot of Louie Drive in West Kelowna, Tuesday.

The incident happened near the West Kelowna Value Village at about 12:45 p.m.

Emergency crews were seen attending to a person lying on their back. The driver stayed at the scene and cooperated with police.

Breaking Newscar crashCity of West Kelowna