Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

A man and a young boy stopped on their bikes at the intersection of Bernard Avenue and Water Street on Monday, June 29. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
Kelowna’s main drag, Bernard Avenue, closed to vehicle traffic on June 29, 2020, allowing businesses — and pedestrians — to expand into the street. The closure will last two months. (Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)
(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

People are flocking to Bernard Avenue in record numbers amid the City of Kelowna’s patio expansion program, which sees the street closed to vehicle traffic, allowing pedestrians and businesses to expand into the road.

According to preliminary data from the City of Kelowna, people counters have recorded a 67.5 per cent increase in pedestrian traffic over 2019 numbers since the thoroughfare was closed to vehicle traffic on June 29, 2020. People counters are used by the city to understand trends and movement on its pedestrian and bicycle network.

The week of July 1 to July 7 in 2019 saw 58,809 pedestrians counted on the sidewalk at Bernard Avenue and Mill Street. Over the same period this year, that number more-than-doubled to 116,564.5.

Comparing the Saturdays of each year — both July 6, 2019, and July 4, 2020 — shows a 119 per cent increase in the count, from 11,809 for 2019 to 25,855.5 for this year — breaking the previous record of around 15,000 recorded on Canada Day 2019.

Juxtaposed with the city’s anticipated pedestrian numbers for 2019, which averaged data from previous years over the same dates, this year’s numbers are nearly 100 per cent higher through the duration of the closure so far.

A graph showing the difference between 2020 pedestrian numbers and anticipated 2019 pedestrian numbers on Bernard Avenue.(City of Kelowna photo)

READ MORE: City of Kelowna expands online services

READ MORE: Bernard Avenue will be closed to vehicles this summer

“This is pretty unexpected,” said Matt Worona, the city’s new-mobility specialist. “This is a significant increase; so much so, that I thought the numbers were wrong initially.”

While the numbers are accurate, Worona said, they do contain a few caveats.

In the past the city has counted pedestrian traffic only on sidewalks, meaning that bicycle traffic wasn’t represented.

Now, the city is recording the middle of the street which is shared between bikes and pedestrians. However, cyclists are only anticipated to be around 10 per cent of the people coming through the area, meaning the brunt of the increase in numbers is likely pedestrians.

Though numbers seem high and may prompt concern among some about social distancing along the street, Worona said the highest hour recorded around 550 people, which averages out to under 10 people per minute crossing the counter.

“It’s not that significant when it comes to social distancing,” he said. “Especially when people have a lot of options in terms of where else they can go.

“If we didn’t open the road and we saw these kinds of numbers, I think it would be worrying.”

As far as the rest of the summer goes, Worona said the numbers could go up, down or anywhere in-between.

“It’s uncharted territory,” he claimed. However, Worona said believes people are attracted to the open area and what it brings to the downtown core.

“They can see other people, they can interact safely and have a comfortable environment … If we build the right kind of space here, we should expect these numbers to stay where they are.”

Do you have something to add to this story, or something else we should report on? Email: michael.rodriguez@kelownacapnews.com

@michaelrdrguez
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of Kelowna

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Comments are closed

Previous story
Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Just Posted

A look back at Kelowna’s past

Check out this historic photo of Kelowna from the early 1900s

40 Under 40: Brian Stephenson

The Kelowna Chamber of Commerce has launched its “40 Under Forty” for 2020

Building to begin on Okanagan Rail Trail washroom

Project starts Monday, July 13, in Coldstream between Westkal Road and Kickwillie Loop

Pedestrian numbers skyrocket on car free Bernard Avenue

Pedestrian traffic more than doubled July 1 to July 7 compared to 2019 numbers

Portraits celebrating Syilx culture now on display at Kelowna International Airport

Sheldon Pierre Louis’ art will be on display at YLW from now until July 2021

The pandemic is widening Canada’s workplace gender gap

Gender pay gap is incentivizing fathers to work while mothers watch children, a new B.C. study has found

Ex-Okanagan Mountie forfeits 20 days’ pay after sexual misconduct review

A former Vernon RCMP constable made sexual comments, grabbed genitals of male officer in two incidents 10 years ago

Security guard assaulted in Kamloops park thanks police, public for quick arrest

Glen Warner, 71, was attacked on July 2 by a man who was asked by Warner to not smoke

After slow start, Summerland sees more tourism activity

Majority of visitors come from within British Columbia

EDITORIAL: Accommodating Okanagan fruit pickers

Campsite for agricultural workers to open in Summerland

COLUMN: A July update from MP Gray

Kelowna-Lake Country MP Tracy Gray’s column

Deer and moose die after being chased by dogs in South Okanagan

BC conservation officers are asking the public to control their pets

3 people dead in Prince George motel fire

Fire personnel believe the blaze was suspicious although investigation in early stages

B.C. sets terms to review police, mental health, race relations

MLAs to recommend Police Act changes by May 2021

Most Read