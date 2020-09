The call came in at noon

Traffic is a bit slow on Harvey Avenue and Spall Road.

An ambulance is now on scene, after reports of a pedestrian struck came in. The vehicle involved is staying in the area.

The turning lane into Spall going south is currently blocked but vehicles are able to get through otherwise.

According to reporter Michael Rodriguez, the pedestrian did not seem to be badly injured.

