(Michael Rodriguez - Capital News)

Cyclist struck at Highway 33 and Park Road

The call came at around 3:20 p.m. on June 12

A cyclist was struck at the corner Highway 33 and Park Road.

The RCMP and an ambulance are now currently on scene.

According to Capital News reporter Michael Rodriguez, the cyclist was treated by paramedics. She was seen limping after being treated.

One lane has been blocked off on Highway 33 for a short stretch, but traffic is moving along.

READ: Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti
Next story
David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

Just Posted

Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to a warning for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Cyclist struck at Highway 33 and Park Road

The call came at around 3:20 p.m. on June 12

Kelowna Falcons alumnus drafted by MLB’s Chicago White Sox

Kade Mechals pitched for the Falcons in 2017

Full driver doors coming to Kelowna buses

A glass barrier will soon separate transit riders from transit drivers

Kelowna water parks reopen this month

Waterparks were closed due to the COVID-19 pandemic

B.C. reports 16 COVID-19 cases, total active down to 187

New guidance for restaurants as they add capacity

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Vernon homes flood following storm

More rain is on the forecast for the Okanagan Valley throughout the weekend

Giant wasp nests uncovered in reno of Salmon Arm school

Find becomes educational opportunity for South Canoe Elementary students

COLUMN: A message to the resilient, innovative, storytellin’ Class of 2020

The upheavals you’ve experienced has given you inner strength, even if you don’t yet realize it

Canada encouraging Iran to ship PS752 black boxes to France as soon as possible

Garneau said Canada is OK with this plan

Most Read