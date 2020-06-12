Cyclist struck at Highway 33 and Park Road

The call came at around 3:20 p.m. on June 12

A cyclist was struck at the corner Highway 33 and Park Road.

The RCMP and an ambulance are now currently on scene.

According to Capital News reporter Michael Rodriguez, the cyclist was treated by paramedics. She was seen limping after being treated.

One lane has been blocked off on Highway 33 for a short stretch, but traffic is moving along.

Crews responding to Highway 33 and Park Road for a cyclist struck. @KelownaCapNews pic.twitter.com/v2TM2hBvgn — Michael Rodriguez (@MichaelRdrguez) June 12, 2020

Twila Amato

Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan

