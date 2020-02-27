Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Thursday morning.
The incident took place near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 27.
The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not currently known. The pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane of 25th Avenue, a few feet outside the intersection.
Traffic was slowed considerably as crews worked to load the patient onto a gurney and into an ambulance.
BC Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were on the scene, which is now being cleared.
@VernonNews
newsroom@vernonmorningstar.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.