Pedestrian struck by vehicle in Vernon

Patient was taken to Vernon Jubilee Hospital around 8:30 a.m. Thursday

A pedestrian was taken to the Vernon Jubilee Hospital after being struck by a vehicle at 25th Avenue and 34th Street Thursday morning, Feb. 27. (Brendan Shykora - Morning Star)

A pedestrian was taken to hospital after being struck by a vehicle in Vernon Thursday morning.

The incident took place near the intersection of 25th Avenue and 34th Street around 8:15 a.m. Feb. 27.

The extent of the pedestrian’s injuries is not currently known. The pedestrian was laying in the eastbound lane of 25th Avenue, a few feet outside the intersection.

Traffic was slowed considerably as crews worked to load the patient onto a gurney and into an ambulance.

BC Ambulance and Vernon Fire Rescue Services were on the scene, which is now being cleared.

motor vehicle crash