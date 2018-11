Emergency crews responded to a call of a pedestrian struck Thursday night

A pedestrian suffered minor injuries after being struck by a vehicle, Thursday night.

The incident happened about 8:30 p.m. in the 3600 block of Old Okanagan Highway near Apollo Road in West Kelowna.

The area was blocked to traffic while emergency crews were on scene.

According to witnesses the driver of the vehicle that struck the pedestrian remained on scene to speak with police.

More to come.

@Jen_zee

jen.zielinski@bpdigital.ca

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.