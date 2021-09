The incident happened at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gellatly Road

A pedestrian was struck and dragged by a car in the parking lot of a Dollarama Store in West Kelowna.

The incident happened at around 5:50 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 97 and Gellatly Road. The pedestrian was put on a stretcher and taken to the hospital.

More to come.

READ MORE: B.C. extends wildfire state of emergency again to Sept. 14

@paulatr12

paula.tran@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily newsletter.



City of West KelownaTraffic