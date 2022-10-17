Crash on Dilworth and Harvey. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Crash on Dilworth and Harvey. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)

Pedestrian struck on Harvey in Kelowna

The man was taken to hospital

A pedestrian was struck by a vehicle just before 3 p.m. at Harvey Avenue and Dilworth Drive, Monday.

The man, estimated to be 55 years old, was taken by ambulance to the hospital.

One of the southbound lanes of Harvey was impacted as emergency crews were on scene.

It’s unclear what injuries the man sustained in the incident, although it appeared he hit the window of the vehicle causing it to break.

The driver of a blue car involved in the crash remained on scene and spoke with RCMP.

READ MORE: Kelowna sports fields and park washrooms closing for winter

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking Newscar crashKelowna

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Kelowna man busted going 160 km/h over speed limit in Alberta
Next story
Parliament security took issue with city moving convoy trucks near Parliament Hill

Just Posted

Four incumbent councillors have been returned in West Kelowna. (Black Press file photo)
Council recount underway in West Kelowna

Crash on Dilworth and Harvey. (Gary Barnes/ Capital News)
Pedestrian struck on Harvey in Kelowna

James Baker (far left) sits next to his wife Anita while Mayor-elect Blair Ireland (far right) wishes him well at a retirement party held Oct. 16, 2022 at the Lake Country Museum (Brittany Webster - the Calendar)
Retirement starts now after 17-year run as Lake Country mayor

gfhj
Student voices heard in Central Okanagan elections