Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown

Crews loading a person into an ambulance after they were struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna on Saturday evening, Oct. 31. (Dave Ogilvie photo)

A pedestrian was injured on Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.

Crews were called to the scene between Elk and Butt roads just before 7:50 p.m.

The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown but they were loaded into an ambulance.

Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.

