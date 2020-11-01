Pedestrian struck on Highway 97 in West Kelowna

A pedestrian was injured on Saturday evening after being struck by a vehicle on Highway 97 in West Kelowna.
Crews were called to the scene between Elk and Butt roads just before 7:50 p.m.
The pedestrian’s condition is currently unknown but they were loaded into an ambulance.
Black Press Media has reached out to the Kelowna RCMP for comment.
