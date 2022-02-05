UPDATE: Pedestrian killed in collision on Highway 97 at Grizzly in West Kelowna Friday night

The incident occurred around 11:45 p.m. last night

UPDATE: West Kelowna RCMP have confirmed the pedestrian died in hospital.

They immediately received medical attention by an officer and witnesses at the scene before being taken to hospital.

The driver of the sedan stayed on scene and cooperated with the investigation. It is believed that speed, impairment and driving behavior were not a factor.

The B.C. coronors service is condicting their own investigation into the death.

Original

There were reports that a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle last night in West Kelowna.

The incident occurred at 11:45 p.m. at Highway 97 and Grizzly Road. A witness on scene said they saw someone taken away in an ambulance.

Highway 97 was closed both ways for a few hours last night but it is open again.

Black Press Media has reached out to the RCMP for comment.

READ MORE: Kelowna RCMP respond to gunfire, vehicle fire on Friday night

READ MORE: West Kelowna gym ordered to close by Interior Health for continued COVID violations

@cunninghamjordy

jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

City of West KelownaKelowna