Highway 97 reopens in West Kelowna after pedestrian struck

UPDATE: 3 p.m.
The West Kelowna RCMP has reopened Highway 97 southbound at Elk Road following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.
Police are not adding further comment on the matter.
Traffic is backing up on Highway 97 southbound in West Kelowna as people try to leave for the long weekend.
Around 10:50 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road.
The West Kelowna RCMP and emergency services are on scene in what the RCMP are calling a ‘serious collision’.
📡 #BCHwy97 Reports of a vehicle incident in #WestKelowna south of Elk Rd. Crews are en route. Assessment in progress. #Westbank #Kelowna
— DriveBC (@DriveBC) September 1, 2023
Travellers are to expect delays in the area for the majority of the day. Traffic is currently backed up southbound almost to Daimler Drive.
More to come.
