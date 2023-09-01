Highway 97 reopens in West Kelowna after pedestrian struck

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP has reopened Highway 97 southbound at Elk Road following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

Police are not adding further comment on the matter.

Traffic is backing up on Highway 97 southbound in West Kelowna as people try to leave for the long weekend.

Around 10:50 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road.

The West Kelowna RCMP and emergency services are on scene in what the RCMP are calling a ‘serious collision’.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area for the majority of the day. Traffic is currently backed up southbound almost to Daimler Drive.

