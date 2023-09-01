The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)

The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)

Highway 97 reopens in West Kelowna after pedestrian struck

The crash occurred around 10:50 a.m.

UPDATE: 3 p.m.

The West Kelowna RCMP has reopened Highway 97 southbound at Elk Road following a serious collision involving a pedestrian.

Police are not adding further comment on the matter.

______

Traffic is backing up on Highway 97 southbound in West Kelowna as people try to leave for the long weekend.

Around 10:50 a.m., a pedestrian was struck by a vehicle at the intersection of Highway 97 and Elk Road.

The West Kelowna RCMP and emergency services are on scene in what the RCMP are calling a ‘serious collision’.

Travellers are to expect delays in the area for the majority of the day. Traffic is currently backed up southbound almost to Daimler Drive.

More to come.

READ MORE: South end of West Kelowna wildfire most active, structure protection crews in Glenrosa

@cunninghamjordy
jordy.cunningham@kelownacapnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter and subscribe to our daily and subscribe to our daily newsletter.

Breaking NewsCity of West Kelownahighway chaosOkanaganTraffic

Breaking News You Need To Know

Sign up for free account today and start receiving our exclusive newsletters.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
‘There’s no quick answer’: Shuswap community questions wildfire officials
Next story
Scavenging bears force 160 B.C. firefighters to pack up camp

Just Posted

District of Peachland municipal offices. (Gary Barnes/Capital News)
‘Seems to me the public is being misled here’: Developer unhappy with Peachland council

The West Kelowna RCMP are on scene at Highway 97 and Elk Road where a pedestrian was struck around 10:50 a.m. on Friday, Sept. 1 (Black Press file photo)
Highway 97 reopens in West Kelowna after pedestrian struck

Two of the three fires making up a devastating wildfire complex that destroyed almost 200 homes around Lake Okanagan in the B.C. Interior are now under control. Smoke from the McDougall Creek fire is seen over Okanagan Lake from Kelowna, B.C., on Thursday, Aug. 17, 2023. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Joe O’Connal
‘Only smoky, not black’: hopes lift as tides turn on Okanagan wildfires

McDougall Creek rages in West Kelowna on Aug.17. (Contributed)
Residents from 2 Central Okanagan senior care homes return after wildfire