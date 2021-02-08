Pedestrian stuck by vehicle on Rutland Road

A 30-year-old man was taken to hospital Sunday evening after being struck by a vehicle in Rutland.

The incident happened at about 6:30 p.m. at the intersection of Highway 33 East and Rutland Road South.

According to RCMP, a red Honda CRV was travelling eastbound on Highway 33 when the pedestrian attempted to cross the intersection against the light.

The pedestrian was taken to hospital with what is believed to be minor injuries.

While the driver of the Honda remained at the scene and cooperated with the investigation.

READ MORE: Two stranded motorists rescued from Kelowna forest service road

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

RCMP