Pedestrian taken to hospital after being struck by car in Kelowna

A 56-year-old woman is in hospital with serious injuries after being struck by a vehicle, Tuesday afternoon.

The woman was crossing northbound in the crosswalk on Richter Street at KLO Road when she was allegedly struck by a red Hyundai hatchback making a right-hand turn onto KLO.

According to Const. Michael Casey, the driver of the Hyundai remained at the scene and is cooperating with the investigation.

“We are appealing for anyone who witnessed this incident or has video footage to come forward and share their information with the police,” said Const. Casey.

Anyone with information, dash-cam video, or other video evidence, is asked to call the Kelowna RCMP at 250-762-3300. To remain completely anonymous, call Crime Stoppers at 1-800-222-8477 or leave a tip online at www.crimestoppers.net.

