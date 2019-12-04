Penny the Vernon pitbull works on her fitness

Penny, the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, is already working on achieving her weight loss goals. (BC SPCA)

Many New Years resolutions are made each year, many of which are related to fitness and especially weight loss. But for Penny, the American bulldog-pitbull terrier cross, she’s already working on achieving her goals.

The Vernon and District BC SPCA said the 41-kilogram pooch” could afford to lose a few pounds,” and are celebrating her milestones along her weight loss journey.

“Penny took advantage of Pet Planet Vernon Square holiday photos on Saturday,” BC SPCA Vernon wrote in a Facebook post. “She wanted to show off that she is down 1 kg so far.”

The five-year-old pup is available for adoption now and is described as very affectionate. She is seeking an adult-only home with no cats or small dogs.

“She’s a very, very sweet dog,” animal care attendant Meranda Dussault said. “She greets you with a full body wag, which is hilarious because she’s a really chunk girl.”

“She looks like a seal wiggling.”

But she has a long weight loss journey ahead of her. She needs to lose around seven kilograms, Dussault said.

“Her movement is restricted,” she said.

That’s often the case in overweight critters.

”One of the things we see often with dogs is they tend to get an ACL tear and that makes movement difficult,” Dussualt said.

Heart health, blood pressure and breathing issues are also concerns with overweight animals.

“Their quality of life is lower than a dog in good shape,” she said.

But, Penny loves walks and playing fetch, just like any other dog.

“She is very specific about what type of ball she likes to fetch,” Dussault said. “If you try to throw a regular tennis ball, Penny will look at you like, ‘what is this garbage?’”

In order to keep any pooch in shape, regular eating schedules — based on veterinarian’s recommendations, or that of the food company based on each dog’s weight — regular exercise and limiting tasty snacks are important.

“Treats are always fun for dogs, but make sure you’re not overdoing it,” Dussault said. “Especially human food. That’s what really packs on the pounds.”

Penny, who is being treated with pain medication, loves her walks, Dussault said. “But because she’s overweight, she likes them to be shorter.”

Her goal weight is 35 kilograms and her progress is being shared online by her cheerleaders from BC SPCA Vernon. Follow the hashtag #PoundsoffofPenny to watch her hardwork pay off.

To learn more about Penny and how you could adopt her visit adopt.spca.bc.ca.

