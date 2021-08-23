Penticton 2021 Ironman cancelled

The announcement comes following recent COVID-19 health restrictions

Following the recent COVID-19 restrictions implemented in the Interior, Ironman Canada has made the decision to cancel Penticton’s Ironman triathlon.

The triathlon, which was scheduled to take place Sept. 26, would have been the first return to Penticton since leaving in 2012.

Following a seven-year absence, the city agreed to host the triathlon starting in 2020, but that was sidelined due to COVID.

Ironman said in a statement they recognize the disappointment in cancelling following the multiple setbacks prior and adds “our goal remains to put on an exceptional event that meets the expectations of our athletes and host community.”

The triathlon is hoping to return on Aug. 28, 2022.

