Two liquor stores hit by armed and masked robber this week. (file photo)

Two liquor stores hit by armed and masked robber this week. (file photo)

Penticton and OK Falls liquor stores robbed at gunpoint

A man brandishing a handgun and wearing a ski mask robbed Gables and OK Falls Market

Liqour stores in both Penticton and Okanagan Falls were recently held at gunpoint and RCMP are looking into the possibility the crimes were committed by the same man wearing a black ski mask.

On Nov. 21, at 9:30 p.m., a man entered the Gables Liquor Store on Martin Street and brandished a black semi-automatic handgun while demanding money. The suspect fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash.

The man is described as:

· 5’ 10” tall

· 160lbs

· slim build

· wearing a black coat with the hood up

· black ski mask

· black gloves

· black jeans

On Nov. 23, at 7:34 p.m., a man entered the OK Falls Market Liquor Store with a black handgun and demanded money. The man fled the area with an undisclosed amount of cash and two bottles of Caroline’s Cream liquor.

The suspect was wearing:

· dark overalls

· dark hoodie

· dark baseball cap

· black ski mask

“At this time we cannot confirm the robberies are related however that is something we are certainly looking into,” said Sgt Jason Bayda, spokesperson for the Penticton South Okanagan RCMP. “Being a victim employee of a robbery can be very traumatic. No employee should have to face those risks at work.

“We are asking business owners to consider increasing the number of deposits they conduct during the day, limiting the amount of cash they keep on premises or if possible removing the option to pay by cash. This can help make your business a less desirable target. We also recommend you avoid making your deposits alone.”

READ MORE: Tickleberry’s in Penticton latest smash and grab victim

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Don’t miss a single story and get them delivered directly to your inbox. Sign up today for the Penticton Western News Newsletter.

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Breaking NewsCrime

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
Union of BC Indian Chiefs want more federal action on fish farm closure
Next story
Proposed changes to Kelowna-Lake Country provincial riding concern for MLA

Just Posted

Two more lifts opened at Big White on Nov. 24 and Nov. 25. (Big White Ski Resort/Submitted)
Don’t dodge this bullet: Big White opens more lifts

Bears might be heading to hibernate, but other wildlife does not. (Black Press file photo)
Winter wildlife-human conflict a concern in Central Okanagan: WildSafeBC

BC Transit bus. (Black Press file photo)
Transit riders in Kelowna’s Quail Ridge community concerned about safety

Kelowna-Lake Country MLA Norm Letnick appeared before the BC Electoral Boundaries Commission Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Proposed changes to Kelowna-Lake Country provincial riding concern for MLA