Penticton’s emergency services are on scene at a residence in the city where it is alleged that a one-year-old baby has suffered injuries from a two-storey fall. The condition of the child and the cause of the fall are unknown at this time. (Mark Brett - Western News)

Penticton baby suffers injuries from fall

Emergency crews responded to a report of a fall at a residence at 4 p.m. on June 26

Penticton emergency services responded to a residence on the east side of Norton Street where a one-year-old baby is thought to have suffered minor injuries from a fall, according to officials on the scene.

READ MORE: Penticton RCMP said drug addiction driving crime rate

The report of the fall came in at about 4 p.m. on June 26 and crews quickly responded to find the child, with their parent, conscious and crying “with a bump on their head,” in the front yard of the residence according to one of the first responders. The height from which the child fell and the cause of the fall are not known at this time

The child was assessed on site by Penticton emergency services and the injuries are suspected to be minor.

