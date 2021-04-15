Thomas Kruger-Allen

Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

  • Apr. 15, 2021 12:30 p.m.
  • News

The Penticton man currently serving two years in jail for attacking three people at Okanagan Lake beach in 2019, putting one of them in a coma, is going to trial next month accused of more serious assaults.

Thomas Kruger-Allen will be in Penticton Supreme Court on May 3 to begin his trial on one count of break and enter, three counts of assault causing bodily harm, two counts of breach of undertaking and one count of mischief connected to an incident that took place October 2019.

Kruger-Allen was out on bail for the beach assaults when he is alleged to have broken into a Penticton residence and attacked three people.

When Kruger-Allen was sentenced in March, Supreme Court Judge Geoffrey Gromley warned that until Kruger-Allen can get his anger management under control, he will remain a danger to society.

While he was in custody following the beach attack, he also committed several institutional convictions, including possessing contraband, assaulting another inmate, threatening or abusing staff, disobeying staff direction and obstructing an officer.

“Until he is able to address his anger and substance abuse, Mister Kruger-Allen is a danger to public safety,” said Justice Gomery. “Putting him in prison for a lengthy period of time is a band-aid.”

READ MORE: Kruger-Allen sentenced to two more years jail for 2019 beach attack

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
B.C. Greens call for a ‘targeted shutdown’ strategy, more COVID data as cases remain high
Next story
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

Just Posted

(Reddit: u/KittyLitterBiscuit)
Cause of Glenmore construction fire undetermined following investigation

No evidence available to determine whether or not the cause of the fire was suspicious or accidental

Chase the Wonder Dog is the newest addition to the Central Okanagan Search and Rescue team.
‘Chase the Wonder Dog’ saves missing Kelowna senior who wandered from hospital

Central Okanagan Search and Rescue’s newest addition ‘proved his worth’ during a Thursday morning search

Orchard Park mall gets a new satellite visitors centre for tourists.
Tourism centre opens at Kelowna’s Orchard Park Mall

The shopping centre has a new space dedicated to helping tourists enjoy the city

‘A Decaying Fort and a Lack of Guidance’ by Ericka Walker will be on display at the Kelowna Art Gallery until July 11.
New print and paper exhibit opens at Kelowna Art Gallery

A Nova Scotia-based printmaker is sharing her work at Kelowna Art Gallery until July

Interior Health reported 288 cases in Central Okanagan, up from the previous week’ 214. (BC Centre for Disease Control)
Weekly COVID-19 cases continue to increase in Central Okanagan

Interior Health recorded 288 cases of the virus from April 4 to 10

A woman wears a protective face covering to help prevent the spread of COVID-19 as he walks past the emergency entrance of Vancouver General Hospital in Vancouver, B.C., Friday, April 9, 2021. COVID-19 cases have been on a steady increase in the province of British Columbia over the past week. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
COVID hospitalizations top 400 in B.C. as province reports 1,205 new cases

Three more deaths reported Thursday

A crossing guard stops traffic as students wearing face masks to curb the spread of COVID-19 arrive at Ecole Woodward Hill Elementary School, in Surrey, B.C., on Tuesday, February 23, 2021. A number of schools in the Fraser Health region, including Woodward Hill, have reported cases of the B.1.7.7 COVID-19 variant first detected in the U.K. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
COVID-infected students in Lower Mainland schools transmitting to 1 to 2 others: data

Eight to 13 per cent of COVID cases among students in the Lower Mainland were acquired in schools, B.C. says

Norm Scott, president of Royal Canadian Legion Branch # 91, is disappointed the Legion does not qualify for COVID financial assistance from the provincial government. (Black Press Media file photo)
B.C.’s pandemic aid package passing Legion branches by

Federal non-profit status stymies provincial assistance eligibility

Latest modelling by public health shows cases generated by COVID-19 infections into places where it can spread quickly. (B.C. Centre for Disease Control)
Industrial sites, pubs, restaurants driving COVID-19 spread, B.C. data show

Infection risk higher in offices, retail, warehouses, farms

Thomas Kruger-Allen
Penticton beach attacker heading back to court for further assaults

Thomas Kruger-Allen is charged with three counts of assault causing bodily harm

After knocking out a hedge fire at a 17th Street SE residence near the corner of Okanagan Avenue, Salmon Arm firefighters douse the bushes behind the home and the surrounding area on Thursday, April 15, 2021. (Lachlan Labere-Salmon Arm Observer)
VIDEO: Burning hedge between Salmon Arm homes gives cause to FireSmart properties

Firefighters make quick work of blaze, siding damaged on one residence

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

A driver crashed into the Monster Vineyard on Lower Bench Road on April 15. (Brennan Phillips - Western News)
Vehicle drives into Penticton vineyard

The driver of the truck was taken away in ambulance

Vancouver Canucks forward J.T. Miller said it would be “very challenging and not very safe” for him and his teammates to play as scheduled on Friday. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Darryl Dyck
Canucks’ return to ice postponed again after players voice COVID health concerns

Friday’s game against the Edmonton Oilers was called off after the team met virtually with the NHLPA

Most Read