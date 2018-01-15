Penticton bookkeeper may face jail time for embezzlement

Sentencing stances ranged from three years of probation to six months in jail for $60k embezzlement

Sentencing is up in the air for a Penticton bookkeeper who was arrested for embezzling about $65,000 from her client in 2016.

Judith Kendrick could spend some time in jail for one count of fraud, after her client, Glen Erhardt, went to police over the incident in March 2016.

Over the course of 13 months and 120 transactions, Kendrick had embezzled about $65,000 from Erhardt, who first found out about the issue after hiring another bookkeeper to help him determine why he was having troubles paying his bills.

Related: Bookkeeper ordered to pay back over $140,000

Kendrick had been hired to pay his bills and pay his taxes, but instead she began paying money directly into her own account, something defence lawyer James Pennington called a “completely unsophisticated scheme.”

After the second bookkeeper found the source of Erhardt’s money woes, he confronted Kendrick about the issue, and she handed him a note, which admitted to the crime and promised to pay the money back.

Pennington told the court Kendrick had been going through a separation with her partner at the time and she had been suffering from depression, something she still struggles with.

On top of that, she had reportedly been in a car crash, and in her note to Erhardt, she said she would pay him back in full after she received her settlement from ICBC.

“I will do everything in my power to return this to you as soon as possible,” Crown lawyer Ann Lerchs said, reading from Kendrick’s letter, a copy of which had been filed with the police.

At the time of the letter, Kendrick said she could pay him $900 in short time, and when she was able to sell her vehicle, she would send all the money toward Erhardt.

In May last year, Kendrick was ordered to pay $140,000 in damages to Erhardt in a civil case, in which the total amount taken from Erhardt was determined to be over $105,000, between money transferred to her own account and money transferred to other accounts.

Lerchs said the $65,000 has been paid back, but the remainder of the money was still outstanding.

“He deals with sleepless nights, he’s consumed with anger and mistrust, his relationship with his spouse deteriorated badly for quite some time,” Lerchs said, referring to Erhardt’s victim impact statement.

Erhardt, who had been expecting to retire soon until the thefts came to light, also said he had to sell his house in Summerland to pay the bills and cash in his life insurance policy.

Lerchs acknowledged that Kendrick offered full co-operation with the police — “to say she co-operated is really an understatement,” Pennington said — including providing full documentation of the crime, and appeared fully remorseful of the crime. But Lerchs said where the mitigating factors stopped “a number” of aggravating factors began.

“What is aggravating is the amount of money that has been taken,” she said. “There was a large number of transactions. Approximately 120 separate and distinct transactions over a period of many months. … This was not a one-off, but something that occurred repeatedly over months and months.”

Pennington countered that the lack of sophistication of the embezzlement was mitigating, as it showed she wasn’t trying to take extra efforts to hide the crimes.

He added Kendrick is not likely to reoffend, with little criminal record to speak of, and has been heavily punished through the public.

“She has essentially been crucified on social media,” he said.

Though Lerchs is seeking six months in jail for the crime, Pennington suggested a three-year suspended sentence — effectively probation. If jail time is to be served, he asked for an intermittent sentence.

Judge Gale Sinclair is set to make his judgement on Tuesday.

@dustinrgodfrey

dustin.godfrey@pentictonwesternnews.com

Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies
Next story
Men accused in Michael Bonin’s murder knew him: IHIT

Just Posted

Central Green project gets the green light

Kelowna city council approved a permit on the building which includes a large urban park

Kelowna artist creates fundraiser for a friend

Artist Laurie Koss was inspired by her friend’s cancer battle to help her keep fighting

Kelowna driver’s actions endangered police and public

Man fled in truck, then abandoned vehicle, after cops flagged him down

Update: One injured in Lake Country bus crash

A Central Okanagan School District bus was in an accident Monday morning

Robbery suspect charged

A 32-year-old man faces three charges in connection with robbery attempt at Vernon convenience store

Dragoons showcase “unique” recruiting tool

If you see an armoured vehicle rumbling along Hwy 97 in Vernon, the BC Dragoons say don’t worry..

B.C. Liberal hopefuls begin final leadership push

Five MLAs, one outsider pitch policies to party members

Livestock watering regulation changes proposed

Public input sought from public, First Nations and stakeholders

Vancouver Island marijuana producer bought by Aphria in $230M deal

Aphria’s annual production forecast increases to 230,000 kgs

Penticton Lakers lose to Kelowna Owls in basketball provincial qualifier

Junior girls basketball provincial qualifier held in Penticton

Lawyer says RCMP cleared in car wash shooting

Independent report into shooting of Kayman Winter not yet released to the public.

UPDATED: ‘Young, innocent’ teen hit during Vancouver shootout dies

15-year-old Coquitlam boy was in a car driving by the scene

Ontario man charged with selling Canadian’s usernames and passwords

Ontario man ran site that peddled billions of pieces of personal data: RCMP

David Emerson quits lumber talks as legal action begins

Former federal minister served as B.C. softwood trade point man

Most Read