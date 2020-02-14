The BC Cannabis shop in Penticton opened its doors earlier this month. (File photo)

Penticton cannabis shop open later than permitted

BC Cannabis store open violated city bylaw during first days of operations

Penticton’s new BC Cannabis shop was open longer than permitted during its first days of operation last Friday and Saturday.

The outlet operated by the BC Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Board, was open until 9 p.m. on both evenings, although the license from the city allowed it to operate until 8 p.m.

Viviana Zanocco of the BC Liquor and Cannabis Distribution Board said the late hours were an oversight on the part of the new store.

“It was just an honest mistake” she said.

She added that the application for the license included its proposed hours of operation and when the license was approved, the board assumed the 9 p.m. time had been approved.

Zanocco noted the board has since acknowledged the error, apologized to the city and changed its hours to comply with Penticton’s regulations.

She said hours of operation vary from one community to another in British Columbia.

While Penticton’s bylaws permit cannabis stores to operate until 8 p.m., hours of operation are until 9 p.m. in Campbell River, Courtenay and Parksville, and until 10 p.m. in Kamloops.

