Cheryl Hubbard has been working in animal advocacy and rescue for the last 26 years. (Twila Amato - Black Press Media)

Penticton charity volunteer in need of kidney transplant

Cheryl Hubbard has been helping the community for the last twenty years and now she’s asking for help

A Penticton resident who has spent years volunteering in her community is now the one that needs the help.

Cheryl Hubbard’s kidney is failing and she needs a new one as soon as possible. She suffers from IgA nephropathy, also known as Berger’s disease, where an antibody builds up in the kidneys, which hampers the organ’s ability to filter out waste from the blood. It eventually leads to kidney failure.

About 21 years ago, she received a kidney from her brother but that kidney is starting to fail.

“Twenty-one years, that kidney has lasted. Unfortunately, it’s getting tired. It’s very tired and I have had some side effects that have really taken hold the last few weeks,” Hubbard said.

“I’ve been doing well. We’ve seen a steady but slow decline in my kidney function in the last five years, but just the last couple of months, I’ve been losing about one to two per cent of my kidney function. So the bloodwork I’ve done last week showed that I only have eight per cent kidney function left.”

Hubbard has been heavily involved in the Penticton community over the last two decades, most prominently with the AlleyCats Alliance, which she helped start. The organization traps stray cats, to spay, neuter and vaccinate them. Wherever possible, the cats are also fostered or given up for adoption. Her organization has helped communities from Osoyoos to Winfield.

But with very little energy and having to go through dialysis, she’s had to step back from many of the things she used to do with AlleyCats. She used to help with trapping feral cats and getting them medical care but as of late can no longer volunteer in that position and is acting as the group’s treasurer instead.

Dr. Jag Gill, a transplant nephrologist and the medical director of kidney transplant at St. Paul’s Hospital said receiving a new kidney makes a world of difference to people like Hubbard.

“It will completely change their lives… it eliminates the need for them to require life-saving dialysis,” he said.

“While (dialysis) is a great therapy that allows people to stay alive, it can really wear on people’s quality of life and it can make people feel unwell. It’s also a lot to do.”

Gill said he understands many people hesitate to donate a kidney because they don’t know if they can live safely with just one of them, but people should know that outcome for donators is good, especially when they are medically suitable to live their lives with just one kidney.

It is a rigorous process to find out if someone is healthy enough to donate a kidney as well as live with just one. There are various resources available to help make the process possible and easier for an individual to donate.

“Besides making sure they’re medically fit, we also make sure they’re psychologically in the right frame of mind, that they’re doing it for the right reasons. There’s a lot of care taken to make sure no one is coerced and that people are doing this out of their own free will,” explained Dr. Gill.

“If there’s anybody out there that finds it in their heart that they want to explore this as a possibility, it would make a huge difference in our lives,” Hubbard said.

For more information on kidney transplants in B.C., visit this link. To contact Hubbard, email her.

READ: Letter to the editor: Save the Shatford Centre

READ: AlleyCats in desperate need of foster homes

Twila Amato
Video journalist, Black Press Okanagan
Email me at twila.amato@blackpress.ca
Follow me on Twitter

Want to support local journalism during the pandemic? Make a donation here.

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
VIDEO: Summerland graduates receive diplomas
Next story
B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

Just Posted

COVID-19 generates cost reduction for Central Okanagan School District

Net financial outcome of COVID-related lost revenue and additional costs against savings is about $1.38 million

Okanagan charities receive more PPE from United Way

PPE was distributed to 35 agencies in Vernon, Kelowna and Penticton

Penticton charity volunteer in need of kidney transplant

Cheryl Hubbard has been helping the community for the last twenty years and now she’s asking for help

Severe thunderstorm watch upgraded to a warning for Okanagan-Shuswap

Residents living in the Okanagan, Shuswap and Similkameen are to prepare for severe weather

Cyclist struck at Highway 33 and Park Road

The call came at around 3:20 p.m. on June 12

B.C. to review Police Act amid growing calls to defund police

‘It’s only during this time of questioning from the public that we take a look at the Police Act that’s 45 years old’

VIDEO: Summerland graduates receive diplomas

Multiple small ceremonies held to honour Summerland Secondary School’s class of 2020

David Sidoo loses Order of B.C. award after guilty plea in U.S. college admission scandal

This marks the first time the award has been taken away from someone

Campers can get one site for the price of two in BC Parks this summer

B.C. campers disgruntled by full rates being charged for half-capacity double campsites

Keremeos Legion victim of vulgar graffiti

“To me it’s totally unnecessary, and it is a cost that could be avoided,” said Legion president

B.C. craft cannabis co-op aims to get small producers to market

Pilot project pitched to governments for pandemic recovery

Vernon homes flood following storm

More rain is on the forecast for the Okanagan Valley throughout the weekend

Giant wasp nests uncovered in reno of Salmon Arm school

Find becomes educational opportunity for South Canoe Elementary students

COLUMN: Our pre-pandemic world will not return

After some of the changes I’ve been seeing, I don’t want life to go back to the way it was earlier

Most Read