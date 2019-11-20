A screenshot of the online petition started by Penticton resident Nicolas Stulberg to have Penticton city council declare a climate emergency. As of Nov. 20, the petition has garnered over 400 signatures. (Photo from Change.org)

Penticton council to hear case for declaring a climate emergency in the new year

The newly formed Sustainability Committee has been directed to look at the idea

The City of Penticton will likely hear the case for declaring a climate emergency in the new year, following a presentation during Tuesday’s meeting that gave an overview of how the city can fight climate change.

Nicolas Stulberg, a Penticton resident and member of the newly appointed Sustainability Committee, presented during the Nov. 19 committee of the whole on why the city should declare a climate emergency and which communities in the province have already done so.

“As a city in British Columbia, Penticton can address climate change using its unique authority as defined in the Community Charter and the Local Government Act. Some examples along with passing a motion to declare a climate emergency would be simple things like passing a motion for anti-idling bylaws,” said Stulberg. “Or coordinating grants or programs that support the use of electric vehicles.”

READ MORE: Penticton’s Hoodoo Adventures to host first Canadian event in Adventure Racing World Series

Stulberg explained that there is no specific criteria that must be included in a climate emergency declaration, rather “it is up to each individual council to make up its mind about what it wants to suggest and implement.” Examples include “revamping council and city operations,” endorsing education programs encouraging the local community to follow suit and “lobbying to encourage provincial government to declare a climate emergency.”

According to his report to council, 1,185 jurisdictions worldwide – including 468 in Canada – have declared climate emergencies, as well as 23 countries. Canada is one of dozens of countries to make a national declaration about the climate emergency.

“Councils are the key to local action. With the failure of larger governing bodies to respond effectively to global warming, city council can play a leading response role by: setting safe climate goals and targets; implementing local programs; lobbying provincial and federal governments; and encouraging other councils to do the same,” said Stulberg.

Stulberg also launched an online petition to Penticton city council to declare a climate emergency, which currently has over 400 signatures.

“I think this is something that city council should consider in the future. What I would like to see is this as one of the first tasks run by the new Sustainability Committee and to get their feedback on it as well,” said Coun. Julius Bloomfield. “I think that a declaration is fine, it’s good that it shows intent, but it also should have some goals. Without goals, it can be just shelved where it collects dust amongst other declarations.”

Other members on council echoed Bloomfield’s remarks and they voted unanimously to direct the Sustainability Committee to look at the possibility of declaring a climate emergency when it begins meeting in the new year.

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

Jordyn Thomson | Reporter
JordynThomson 
Send Jordyn Thomson an email.
Like the Western News on Facebook.
Follow us on Twitter.

Previous story
Vigilantes sentenced to two years jail after invading alleged Hedley drug house
Next story
Province to invest $2 million for mental health programs

Just Posted

Cougar reportedly spotted near West Kelowna church, elementary school

This is the second time in the past month that a cougar has been seen in the area

Cirque Du Soleil to cross over for ice-performance in Kelowna in 2020

Experience live music, extraordinary skating and stunning visuals in Cirque de Soleil Axel

Vernon woman collecting socks for Kelowna’s less fortunate

Jennylee Cowie hopes to collect 100 pairs of socks to give to the Gospel Mission in Kelowna

Okanagan College elects new chair and vice chair

Gloria Morgan was elected as the new chair Okanagan College’s board of governors

Kelowna house fire considered ‘potentially suspicious’

A house on Morrison Avenue caught fire around 12:30 p.m. last night

VIDEO: Ron MacLean says he doesn’t believe former co-host Don Cherry is racist

Sportsnet fired Cherry on Nov. 11, two days after controversial on-air comments during ‘Coach’s Corner’

Penticton council fed up with non-compliant property owner

“I’m deeply offended, as I think all of Penticton is, and especially the neighbours.”

Distracted driving tickets not for ICBC revenue, B.C. minister says

Minister Mike Farnworth calls SenseBC analysis ‘nonsense’

CN Rail strike and lack of trucking alternatives stoke forest industry fears

Companies calling on the federal government to ‘do everything in its power’ to end the strike

Vernon slides to No. 25 in magazine’s most dangerous cities list

‘Downward slide is good to see’: RCMP

Prime Minister Justin Trudeau unveils new Liberal cabinet

Pivotal role in his new cabinet for a minority-government era goes to Chrystia Freeland

Osoyoos driver admits being ‘drunk’ after crashing into pole

A 52-year-old Osoyoos man admits being drunk after hitting power pole

Penticton council to hear case for declaring a climate emergency in the new year

The newly formed Sustainability Committee has been directed to look at the idea

Vigilantes sentenced to two years jail after invading alleged Hedley drug house

Two men were sentenced to two years in federal prison November 12,… Continue reading

Most Read