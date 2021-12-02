Penticton crash on Highway 97 was fatal

BC Coroners Service confirm one person died in the crash at an uncontrolled highway intersection

A person was killed in this crash at the uncontrolled intersection of Warren Ave. and Channel Parkway on Tuesday, Dec. 1. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The BC Coroners Service confirmed they are investigating after one person died in the serious multi-vehicle crash at the intersection of Warren Avenue and Highway 97 Channel Parkway on Tuesday.

As per the Coroners Act and due to privacy considerations they do not release information related to the identity of the deceased.

Emergency services arrived on the scene of the T-bone collision at the intersection of Channel Parkway and Warren Avenue West in Penticton just after 2 p.m.

Three vehicles, two trucks and one SUV, were involved in the collision that closed the highway for several hours.

Witnesses to the crash said they saw a black truck travelling north on the highway when a white vehicle attempted to turn. That information has not been confirmed by the police.

This is an uncontrolled intersection that has seen several crashes over the years, according to the witnesses.

Neighbours commented they would like to see the intersection have traffic lights similar to the ones at Green Avenue and Highway 97.

Following the weather events and flooding that washed away parts of the Coquihalla Highway, the city of Penticton and RCMP warned that Highway 3 and Highway 97 would see a surge in commercial and transport trucks using these roads.

Usually, transport trucks would use the Coquihalla to travel from the Lower Mainland to the rest of Canada.

Another serious crash took place on Highway 97 in Kaleden involving a transport truck and pick up Wednesday morning.

The driver of the truck was sent to hospital with serious injuries. Later that day, around 4:30 p.m., another more minor crash took place in that area.

If you witnessed either crash, or have any other pertinent information and haven’t spoken to police, you’re asked to call the Penticton RCMP at 250-492-4300.

