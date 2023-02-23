Penticton firefighters puts out large brush blaze off Highway 97

Cause of the blaze is not known but there was a encampment there previously

Penticton firefighters douse a large brush fire in the industrial area off Okanagan Avenue West on Thursday afternoon (Brennan Phillips Western News)

It took a lot of water to put out a large brush fire off Highway 97 in Penticton Thursday afternoon.

Bylaw officers called in the blaze to the fire department around 2:45 p.m.

The fire had spread through the undergrowth and grass to cover an area of roughly 30 feet by 30 feet, and looked to have gotten inside a log as well.

Fire crews arrived shortly after but had to bring in their hoses a fair distance into the woods to get at the fire off Okanagan Avenue West.

Bylaws told the Western News that a transient camp had been cleared in that location in the morning but there wasn’t anyone there at the time of the fire.

