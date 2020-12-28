Penticton flight had passenger with COVID-19

An exposure was also detected on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

Air Canada flight 8352 from Vancouver to Penticton on Dec. 22 had a passenger infected with COVID-19.

Affected rows are 2 to 8 and those people are expected to monitor for symptoms.

This is the first time a flight out of Penticton has had a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the BCCDC, passengers seated in these rows mentioned should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

“Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” states the BCCDC.

Meanwhile numerous flights out of Kelowna and coming into Kelowna have COVID exposures, the most recent on Dec. 21. Those on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary, who were seated in rows 1-4, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

This is according to a regularly updated exposure list from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The six new exposures bring the month’s total to 13 flights landing at or departing from Kelowna International Airport while carrying COVID-19 positive passengers.

