A Penticton flight has had a COVID exposure. (File photo Western News)

Penticton flight had passenger with COVID-19

An exposure was also detected on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

Air Canada flight 8352 from Vancouver to Penticton on Dec. 22 had a passenger infected with COVID-19.

Affected rows are 2 to 8 and those people are expected to monitor for symptoms.

This is the first time a flight out of Penticton has had a COVID-19 exposure.

According to the BCCDC, passengers seated in these rows mentioned should be considered to be at higher risk of exposure due to their proximity to the case.

“Passengers on a domestic flight with a COVID-19 case should self-monitor for symptoms for 14 days,” states the BCCDC.

Meanwhile numerous flights out of Kelowna and coming into Kelowna have COVID exposures, the most recent on Dec. 21. Those on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary, who were seated in rows 1-4, should monitor for COVID-19 symptoms.

This is according to a regularly updated exposure list from the BC Centre for Disease Control (BCCDC).

The six new exposures bring the month’s total to 13 flights landing at or departing from Kelowna International Airport while carrying COVID-19 positive passengers.

READ MORE: 13 flights this month with COVID-19 exposures

To report a typo, email: editor@pentictonwesternnews.com.

 

@PentictonNews
newstips@pentictonwesternnews.com
Like us on Facebook and follow us on Twitter.

Coronavirus

Get local stories you won't find anywhere else right to your inbox.
Sign up here

Previous story
More snow to come at Big White
Next story
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

Just Posted

A contractor who exploited three stucco plasterers has been ordered to pay a total of $93,148.10 in owed wages and penalties. (Ksenia Chernaya - Pexels)
Kelowna contractor ordered to pay over $93k in owed wages, penalties

Everlasting Stucco hired three stucco plasterers who allege they were never paid their wages

Luna - Jillian Zielinski
Christmas pet photos from around the Okanagan

Check out these furry friends celebrating the holidays

Lucas Sweet and Sonia Withers from the Kelowna Salvation Army join Rob and Jennifer Henson and Lenetta Parry from the Westside Salvation Army for a picture with Real Canadian Superstore Manager, Tony Gorjanc and Gary Bennett.
Much needed donations helps feed those in Central Okanagan

The donation was made to the Westside Salvation Army and the Kelowna Salvation Army

A Penticton flight has had a COVID exposure. (File photo Western News)
Penticton flight had passenger with COVID-19

An exposure was also detected on Air Canada Jazz flight 8408 from Kelowna to Calgary

The inability to recycle disposable face masks is causing an environmental waste management issue in a growing number of countries. (Contributed)
No recycling option for disposable face masks in Central Okanagan

Waste disposal of masks becoming environmental concern globally, but not yet in the Okanagan

People line up at the London Airport to get out of the country as a new variant of COVID-19 is found in the U.K. Most countries have banned flights from the U.K. including Canada where there are no flights allowed until at least Jan. 6. (AP Photo)
B.C. has its first confirmed case of COVID-19 variant from the U.K.

The Island resident flew from the U.K. to Vancouver on Dec. 15

Michelle Chester, director of employee health services at Northwell Health, holds a bottle containing the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine at Northwell Health’s Long Island Jewish Valley Stream hospital in Valley Stream, N.Y., on Monday, Dec. 21, 2020. (THE CANADIAN PRESS/Eduardo Munoz/Pool via AP)
Remote B.C. First Nations to begin getting Moderna’s COVID-19 vaccine this week

Tahltan Nation amongst first recipients

A screenshot of Rich Coleman’s deleted tweet. (Twitter/Special to the Langley Advance Times)
Former cabinet minister Coleman deletes inaccurate tweet downplaying COVID-19 death rate

The tweet drew harsh criticism on social media

Members of Parliament gather for a group photo in the temporary House of Commons in the West Block of Parliament Hill in Ottawa on Wednesday, Jan. 30, 2019. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Sean Kilpatrick
What’s at stake for the main political parties as an election looms in 2021

Here’s a look at some of the factors at play that could shape how or when that election is called

The Morning Star’s former editor Glenn Mitchell published more than 100 of a local photographer’s nature photos. (Carla Hunt Photography)
Okanagan photographer remembers Glenn Mitchell

Longtime newspaper editor published more than 100 of nature photographers images

Linear Park’s wide, paved walkway is used by many, including bicyclists, dogs, walkers and runners. (Morning Star file photo)
North Okanagan park pup approved

Letter from Lexxi the Labradoodle

Olivia Meleta, a high school math teacher, is photographed near her Thornhill, Ont., home on Saturday, Dec. 26, 2020. From texting friends on the sly to downloading apps that spit out answers, educators say the pandemic-induced move to an online classroom has offered up a wealth of tech-driven workarounds to actually doing the work. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Chris Young
Cheating a ‘free-for-all’ at virtual high schools, Canadian teachers say

Stress from the pandemic has collided with the pressure to get good grades

Cannabis bought in British Columbia (Ashley Wadhwani/Black Press Media)
Is it time to start thinking about greener ways to package cannabis?

Packaging suppliers are still figuring eco-friendly and affordable packaging options that fit the mandates of Cannabis Regulations

FILE – Registered nurse Liana Perruzza attends to a patient in a COVID positive room in the COVID-19 intensive care unit at St. Paul’s hospital in downtown Vancouver, Tuesday, April 21, 2020. THE CANADIAN PRESS/Jonathan Hayward
More than 15,000 people have died in Canada due to COVID-19

Quebec figures pushed Canada to this grim milestone

Most Read