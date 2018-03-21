Penticton gives thumbs up to Kelowna bus

A transit link with Kelowna could be in place by Sept. 2018. File photo

It will be more than a year before it is implemented, but Penticton city council has thrown its support behind the concept of creating a transit link from Penticton to Kelowna.

According to Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s director of operations, it’s possible such a route could begin operations in Sept. 2019, if B.C. Transit’s conditions are met.

The route would be operated with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as the government partner with B.C. transit, and the cost is projected to be $156,688, apportioned to electoral areas and member municipalities.

“There is a range from a low of $1,700 to a high of $65,000 and that would be Penticton,” said Moroziuk. Revenues for the route are projected to be $21,425 in 2019 and 2020.

“That contribution level may drop if Peachland and West Kelowna do want to contribute,” said Moroziuk, noting those discussions are ongoing.

Moroziuk said a twice-daily Penticton to West Kelowna round trip on weekdays was one of the top three themes to emerge from the Transit Future Plan developed in 2015.

“The city has included those initiatives in the last two five-year budgets that we have prepared,” said Moroziuk.

B.C. Transit laid out a number of steps on the path to creating such a link. The first is the RDOS getting the support of its member municipalities, which Penticton city council voted unanimously to give on Tuesday.

Once other communities have also agreed, the proposal will go back to the RDOS board, and electoral approval to create the service, along with establishing contribution agreements with non-RDOS municipalities.