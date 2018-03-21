A transit link with Kelowna could be in place by Sept. 2018. File photo

Penticton gives thumbs up to Kelowna bus

Transit link to Kelowna could be operating in Sept. 2019

It will be more than a year before it is implemented, but Penticton city council has thrown its support behind the concept of creating a transit link from Penticton to Kelowna.

Related: Revving up for Penticton to Kelowna bus service

According to Mitch Moroziuk, the city’s director of operations, it’s possible such a route could begin operations in Sept. 2019, if B.C. Transit’s conditions are met.

The route would be operated with the Regional District of Okanagan Similkameen as the government partner with B.C. transit, and the cost is projected to be $156,688, apportioned to electoral areas and member municipalities.

“There is a range from a low of $1,700 to a high of $65,000 and that would be Penticton,” said Moroziuk. Revenues for the route are projected to be $21,425 in 2019 and 2020.

“That contribution level may drop if Peachland and West Kelowna do want to contribute,” said Moroziuk, noting those discussions are ongoing.

Moroziuk said a twice-daily Penticton to West Kelowna round trip on weekdays was one of the top three themes to emerge from the Transit Future Plan developed in 2015.

“The city has included those initiatives in the last two five-year budgets that we have prepared,” said Moroziuk.

Related: Okanagan-Similkameen Transit Future Plan

B.C. Transit laid out a number of steps on the path to creating such a link. The first is the RDOS getting the support of its member municipalities, which Penticton city council voted unanimously to give on Tuesday.

Once other communities have also agreed, the proposal will go back to the RDOS board, and electoral approval to create the service, along with establishing contribution agreements with non-RDOS municipalities.

Related: Penticton hooks up transit with Naramata, Summerland

Steve Kidd
Senior reporter, Penticton Western News
Email me or message me on Facebook
Follow us on Facebook | Twitter | Instagram

Previous story
Okanagan wineries shine in global chardonnay competition
Next story
Painting of B.C. lake by Winston Churchill sells for $87,000

Just Posted

World Down Syndrome Day: The up side of Down

A Kelowna family’s journey with Down Syndrome: ‘There is tremendous beauty in these kids’

Tracing their family tree

Sisters searching for Summerland connection

Kelowna Garbage truck catches fire

Police and fire crews had a smelly situation on their hands Wednesday afternoon

Kelowna to B.C.: Dump the Speculation Tax

City writing to the provincial government saying it is “fundamentally” opposed to the new tax

Suspected overdose, poisoning calls jump in Okanagan

BCEHS statistics show calls rose last year in Kelowna, Penticton and Vernon

Crook’s Corner

Arts and entertainment highlights this week across the Okanagan

Rockets’ Foote a finalist for top WHL D-man

Cal Foote named the Western Conference top defenseman; Foote and Dube named all-stars

UPDATE: Former B.C. city councillor sentenced nine months for sexual assault

Dave Murray, convicted this past fall, hired a private investigator to intrude on the victim’s life.

Shots fired in Kamloops

Kamloops RCMP are investigating a report of shots fired and a possible explosion at a trailer court

Online threat to U.S. high school traced to Canadian teen

A 14-year-old girl has been charged in connection with an online threat against a high school

B.C. driver fined $1,500 for accident involving senior’s death

A Princeton man riding the scooter died of complications

Vaping device overheats, burns down home on Vancouver Island

Nanaimo Fire Rescue says units could cause fires in other homes and even aircraft

LinkedIn: Top 25 places to work in Canada

LinkedIn has compiled a list of the top companies to work for in 2018

How to keep local news visible in your Facebook feed

Facebook has changed the news feed to emphasize personal connections. You might see less news.

Most Read