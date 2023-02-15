The Riordan House, once the home of a Prohibition era bootlegger, is up for sale. But unlike Bogner’s, this 1927 built craftsman home is a designated heritage site. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

The Riordan House, once the home of a Prohibition era bootlegger, is up for sale. But unlike Bogner’s, this 1927 built craftsman home is a designated heritage site. (Monique Tamminga Western News)

Penticton heritage home once owned by Prohibition-era bootlegger up for sale

Unlike Bogner’s, the 1927 Riordan House at Winnipeg and Eckhardt has heritage designation

Within sight lines of the soon-to-be-demolished historic Bogner’s restaurant, another heritage home in Penticton’s downtown area is up for sale.

The Riordan House, a three-bedroom, four-bath home built in 1927 is listed for $1.299 million with two lots and potential for commercial use. But unlike Bogner’s, the Riordan House is a designated heritage site so it can’t be torn down.

The home’s interior is nothing short of stunning, with library ceilings, huge wood beams, wood inlay and built-ins, fireplaces and stained glass and led windows.

This is one of the sitting room areas of the Riordan House up for sale. Notice the peacocks in the stained glass windows. (Remax photo)

The listing statement said it has been home to a restaurant and more recently a successful B&B. Its potential could be a cafe or restaurant, doctor’s office or B&B, says the sale sign outside the home with its C1 commercial zoning.

The pictures of the interior and the listing description can be found here.

The Riordan has a fascinating past and was the subject of a Brown Bag Lecture at the Penticton Museum last year.

Anne Hargrave spoke about the house’s rich history including about Dave Riordan — a prominent hotel owner and reputed bootlegger. It is rumoured that liquor was hidden in the basement of the Riordan house during Prohibition. The richly detailed interior, which is virtually in its original condition, is a reflection of the social prominence and personality of its original owner.

The home is located on the northwest corner of Winnipeg Street and Eckhardt Avenue.

Further research has uncovered additional noteworthy aspects of its history through its architecture, builder, and owners within the context of Penticton’s history and development.

This is the dining room area of the Riordan House up for sale. (Remax photo)

In 2021, the city of Penticton granted the home heritage status. Bogner’s, built in 1915 and was the home of one of Penticton’s first doctors, did not have heritage status, paving way for its eventual demolition.

READ MORE: The Riordan House is named after Penticton’s most notorious bootlegger

