Penticton Indian Band Police warn of attempted abduction

A woman was able to escape the situation when another vehicle approached

The Penticton Indian Band and PIB First Nations Policing is warning community members and calling for assistance after an attempted abduction on March 11.

According to a community notice issued by the band, an unknown man followed and tried to command a woman to get into his truck on Westhills Road towards Upper Westhills.

After multiple refusals, the woman eventually got away when another vehicle approached.

READ MORE: Odd incident with stranger at Penticton McDonald’s leaves mother shaken

The man was driving a full-size, single cab older model white pickup truck with a white canopy, the make and model not known. He is described as a Caucasian man in his late 50s to 60s, with a heavy build and white hair.

The PIB and First Nations Policing are asking for anyone with information and anyone who might have seen the vehicle and its driver to take a picture or write down the vehicle’s license plate before calling the Penticton RCMP’s non-emergency line at 250-492-4300.

People are warned not to approach the vehicle or the individual.

The Penticton RCMP were contacted for information but did not respond prior to publishing.

