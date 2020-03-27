Penticton kinesiologist offers free workouts, healthy recipes during pandemic

Ashley Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the way she knew how

Penticton-based kinesiologist Ashley Larson is giving free online workouts to help people active and engaged while in isolation. (Ashley Larson)

These days, most of us are homebound but we don’t have to let our fitness go.

And even if you’ve never tried it before, maybe now’s the time to get started on some exercise.

That’s where Ashley Larson comes in. The Penticton-based kinesiologist is offering free online workouts and healthy recipe ideas through her Facebook page “Kinesiology with Ashley”.

Larson said she wanted to give back to the community the best way she knew how: by helping people’s fitness.

She started the page on March 26 and has since posted a few recipes and workout ideas.

“I wanted to offer ideas for things people can do at home, how they can stay fit, healthy and sane,” she said.

“If everything shuts down and we also shut down, we could sink into depression. Exercise, even at home, keeps people moving and engaged. Exercise is something we can control. I think it’s very important to keep in control of the things we can actually control.”

“And once they start to get active, they start to feel better and I just like to see that in people.”

Larson added that she hopes the page can bring people together as they interact in the comments section, encourage each other and offer their own ideas.

She said she has a lot in store for the page, including more workouts, video tips, as well as specific programs that will cater to older folks, people with limited mobility and chronic pain.

“This is how I know how to help people and I’m just glad to give back this way.”

