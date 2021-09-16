Penticton liquor store raises most money for B.C. wildfire victims

The Penticton Plaza BC Liquor Store raised the most money in the province to help British Columbians affected by this year’s devastating wildfire season.

The Penticton Plaza location donated$46,261 the Canadian Red Cross which will directly assist fire victims.

Customers visiting BC Liquor Stores (BCLS) and BC Cannabis Stores gave generously to the Canadian Red Cross campaign, with more than $1.45 million in donations.

This will be matched by both the province and federal government, for a total exceeding $4.35 million.

“This wildfire season has been devastating for our province. Our thoughts are with the affected First Nations and impacted communities,” said Selina Robinson, B.C. minister of finance.

The funds raised will help the Canadian Red Cross support immediate and ongoing relief efforts in communities affected by wildfires, as well as support long-term recovery, resiliency and preparedness for future events in British Columbia and affected regions.

The next largest donations to the Red Cross were in Salmon Arm, raising $41,581 and in Langley, raising $39,599.

More than 100 homes were lost across B.C. to this summer’s wildfires, starting with the whole town of Lytton. The White Rock Lake fire in Vernon and Salmon Arm was the second worst wildfire with more than 85 homes gone.

