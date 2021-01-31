Penticton courts

Penticton man accused of assaulting two children in a park faces trial this week

Brian Lamb, 50, is charged with two counts of assault in connection to the Kaleden incident

A man accused of randomly assaulting two children at a Kaleden park last August will go to trial on Feb. 1.

Brian Lamb, 50, appeared via video conference in Penticton Provincial Court on Wednesday morning (Jan. 25) to fix a date for his trial. He is charged with two counts of assault in connection to that alleged park attack.

On Aug. 25, 2020, RCMP responded to the Kaleden-area park. Upon arrival, RCMP said they found an off-duty RCMP officer and bystander restraining a suspect who had allegedly assaulted two young boys.

Lamb, of no fixed address, has been in custody since his arrest in August.

It’s alleged Lamb attacked two boys, ages four and 10 in Kaleden Park on Aug. 25. One of the victims’ mom alleges her son was slapped and choked.

Prior to this incident but in the same month, Lamb allegedly broke into a business before striking the employee with a baseball bat, later causing a disturbance, fleeing from police and resisting arrest.

He is will be tried on those charges at a later date.

READ MORE: Repeat offender accused of a series of crimes including assaulting children

READ MORE: Crime down in Penticton – RCMP

