Thomas Brayden Kruger-Allen is facing new charges after an incident on Oct. 19. According to online court records, he is accused of break and enter, assault, uttering threats, breach of probation and mischief. He will be in Penticton court again on Nov. 6.

Penticton man accused of beach assault back in custody

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, is facing new charges following an incident on Oct. 19

The Penticton man who allegedly put another man into a coma after an assault on the beach this summer is back in court for new offences.

Thomas Kruger-Allen, 22, appeared in Penticton court on Oct. 21 facing seven new charges that allegedly took place on Oct. 19. These include one count of break and enter, two counts of assault causing bodily harm, one count of mischief, two counts of breach of undertaking and once count of uttering threats.

READ MORE: House arrest for ‘vicious’ back-alley attack on Penticton man

Kruger-Allen was granted bail by Judge Michelle Daneliuk in June after returning to court to face two assault charges, one aggravated assault charge and one sexual assault charge in relation to an incident that took place on Okanagan Lake beach on May 3. One of the victims of the alleged assault, Bradley Eliason, 28, was put into an enduced coma for several days and a portion of his skull needed to be removed due to brain swelling.

Eliason’s wife, Chelsea Townend, said that her husband had stepped in to stop an altercation at a bonfire on the beach when he was allegedly struck by Kruger-Allen. As a result, Eliason fell and struck his head on concrete.

READ MORE: Man accused of assault at Penticton beach gets bail

The reasons for Daneliuk’s bail decision are under publication ban, but he was then placed under house arrest in July in relation to his guilty plea to a separate aggravated assault charge following an altercation in a back alley in August 2017.

Judge Andrew Tam summarized the event stating Kruger-Allen was at the Mule Night Club on Aug. 12, 2017, when he joined a group of friends in an altercation in a back alley where the victim believed he was going to be in a consensual fight with one person. It was deteremined that Kruger-Allen had kicked the man in the face after he had already been assaulted and fell to the ground.

His house arrest was to last four months, followed by 18 months of probation which would impose a curfew on Kruger-Allen as well as other conditions. According to online court records, Kruger-Allen will return to Penticton court on Nov. 6 to face his newest set of charges.





