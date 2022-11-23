Penticton RCMP responded to an attempted carjacking at a local car wash on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (file photo)

Penticton RCMP responded to an attempted carjacking at a local car wash on Wednesday, Nov. 23. (file photo)

Penticton man arrested after attempting carjacking and assault at local car wash

The 44-year-old man faces charges of attempted robbery and assault after punching the woman

A 44-year-old Penticton man was arrested for assaulting a woman and trying to steal her vehicle at the Super Wash on Wednesday.

While washing her SUV, a woman observed a man get into her driver’s seat and attempt to start the vehicle, said police.

After being confronted by the woman, the local offender attacked her by pushing and striking her in the head before fleeing on foot through an alley.

Penticton RCMP flooded the area by the Super Wash on Main Street at 11:36 a.m., including a Police Services Dog who obtained a track and located the 44-year-old suspect a short distance away.

The man was arrested and faces charges of assault and attempted robbery.

He was released from jail on conditions and will appear in court on Jan. 23, 2023.

“This incident could have turned out much worse,” said South Okanagan RCMP Sgt. Jason Bayda.

Police say the woman left the scene uninjured.

READ MORE: Oliver in midst of crime wave as break-ins continue

@lgllockhart
logan.lockhart@pentictonwesternnews.com

Breaking NewsPentictonRCMP

Be Among The First To Know

Sign up for a free account today, and receive top headlines in your inbox Monday to Saturday.

Sign Up with google Sign Up with facebook

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

Reset your password

This site is protected by reCAPTCHA and the Google Privacy Policy and Terms of Service apply.

A link has been emailed to you - check your inbox.



Don't have an account? Click here to sign up
Previous story
B.C. Premier Eby promises $230M in police funding for RCMP vacancies, new hires
Next story
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

Just Posted

RCMP staging behind equipment on the Coquihalla, Nov. 23. (Contributed)
Coquihalla open in both directions following police incident, investigation continues

(Jacqueline Gelineau/Capital News)
Salted liquorice, horchata, pierogis and music: Multiculturalism celebrated at Kelowna school

West Kelowna City Hall. (Black Press file photo)
West Kelowna meeting changes aimed at encouraging more public engagement

Okanagan Spirits Craft Distillery staff. (Submitted)
Get in the spirit and support those in need of a hot meal in Kelowna, Vernon