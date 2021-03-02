Penticton man arrested while sleeping in stolen vehicle, again

A man well-known to Penticton police has been arrested while sleeping in a stolen vehicle, for a second time.

A resident reported his vehicle had been stolen from his driveway on Feb. 22. The next day at 11:30 a.m., Penticton RCMP located the stolen vehicle parked on Rosetown Avenue.

The officer identified the driver as 30-year-old Penticton resident Shane Pope sleeping in the driver’s seat. Pope has a long history of criminal activity in Penticton, earning the reputation of a prolific offender among police.

Pope was subsequently arrested for being in possession of stolen property, along with breaching his court imposed conditions. Another man associated to the vehicle was also located nearby. The officer released the second suspect without process, said the RCMP in a news release.

The British Columbia Prosecution Service has approved the new charges against Pope. He was subsequently remanded into custody.

“Police in Penticton are very familiar with Shane Pope,” said Const. James Grandy. “We previously arrested him in July of 2020 under similar circumstances. At that time, Shane Pope was also found sleeping inside a recently stolen vehicle.”

Crime