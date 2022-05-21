Penticton man drives into oncoming traffic while fleeing police

The man has been charged by RCMP and is due in court at a later date

A Penticton man has been charged for dangerously fleeing police after he was ordered to pull over.

Nicholas Desrochers was allegedly driving into oncoming traffic at a high speed and ran through a stop sign in order to get away from Penticton RCMP on Tuesday, May 3.

The man was located the next day and arrested without incident.

“Police attempted a traffic stop but Desrochers fled from police at a high rate of speed,” said Cst Dayne Lyons.

Witnesses have come forward to say that they were almost struck by the man’s car, Lyons added.

BC Prosecution Service has since approved two separate criminal counts, as a result of the incident.

RCMP confirmed that Desrochers has had previous contacts with police.

Allegations from the May 3 incident have not been proven in court, with the man set to face a judge at a later date.

